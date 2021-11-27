BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 867 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $402.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $424.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

