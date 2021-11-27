BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 174 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,899,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,664,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $219.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day moving average of $239.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.