BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,559 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.