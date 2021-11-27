BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,228,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.