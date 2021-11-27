Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.91

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and traded as low as $50.58. Bitcoin Group shares last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

About Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

