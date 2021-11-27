Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,657.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BPTS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. 1,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

