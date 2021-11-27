BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group expects to produce between 249 million tons (Mt) and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior-year levels. After plunging so far this year, iron ore prices have recently picked up on prospects of improving demand in China. Copper prices have also gained lately, amid signs of an improvement in China’s real estate sector. This will support BHP Group's top-line performance. However, higher input costs will hurt its margins in fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its ongoing efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of petroleum business, investment in growth projects and decision to unify its dual-listed structure will aid growth for the company as well.”

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut BHP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

