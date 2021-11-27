BetterBetting 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00044385 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00234075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00088616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

