Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,269,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

