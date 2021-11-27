Berkshire Bank Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Berkshire Bank cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 142,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 169,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 103,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,599,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average is $143.01. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

