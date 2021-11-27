Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €46.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of S92 stock opened at €42.96 ($48.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.62. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of €33.58 ($38.16) and a 1 year high of €71.80 ($81.59). The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

