Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aixtron has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.29 ($28.73).

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €18.90 ($21.48) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €10.88 ($12.36) and a 52 week high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.98.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

