Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Bellway has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

