Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BZH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.
Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 304,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,550. The company has a market cap of $629.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $26.12.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
