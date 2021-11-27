Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 304,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,550. The company has a market cap of $629.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

