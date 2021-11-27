Barrick Gold Co. (ABX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 15th

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of C$43.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$31.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.71.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

