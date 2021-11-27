Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BCCI stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 206,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

