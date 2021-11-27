Barclays Lowers Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target to GBX 285

Reach (LON:RCH) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Libertas Partners assumed coverage on Reach in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON RCH opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Wednesday. Reach has a 12-month low of GBX 124.25 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The company has a market cap of £831.90 million and a PE ratio of -13.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 340.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 319.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

