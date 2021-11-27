Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

