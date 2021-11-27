Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outpeform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.28.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$81.51 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.88. The firm has a market cap of C$99.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0100001 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

