Bank of America Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Spire by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.