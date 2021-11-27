Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,984 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 742.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

INOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

