Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.82% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 447.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 271,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 221,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

