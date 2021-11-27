Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSPD opened at $54.08 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 3.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

