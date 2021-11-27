Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.20% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADER. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 749,413 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.83 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.