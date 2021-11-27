Bank of America Corp DE Buys 357,812 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 53.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,027,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gevo were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 297.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after buying an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gevo by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 437.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,696 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GEVO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

