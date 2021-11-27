Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 158,993 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 59.77%.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

