Banano (BAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $655,143.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Banano has a market cap of $20.65 million and approximately $655,143.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,014,361 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

