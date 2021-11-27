Badger DAO Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $290.86 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $26.07 or 0.00047440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.11 or 0.00233150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00088484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,158,228 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.