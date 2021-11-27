B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

BTO stock opened at C$5.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.24. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$7.67. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$517,334.40.

BTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

