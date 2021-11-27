B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

BRMK stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

