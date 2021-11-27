Ayro (AYRO) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ayro to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayro and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million -$10.76 million -2.51 Ayro Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.07

Ayro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ayro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro Competitors 212 638 721 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Ayro’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75% Ayro Competitors -71.97% -77.88% -13.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ayro has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ayro competitors beat Ayro on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

