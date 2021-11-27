Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXLA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

