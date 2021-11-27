Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 129.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

