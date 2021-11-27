Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Tops $13.59 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Autonio has a total market cap of $13.59 million and $280,714.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00079253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00105224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.58 or 0.07480811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,917.74 or 0.99823015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

