Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $344.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $344.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.71.

ADSK opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

