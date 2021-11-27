Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Shares Up 3.1%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 2,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Austal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.