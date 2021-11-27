AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Trading Up 21%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO)’s share price was up 21% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 36,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 6,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

About AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

