Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Raised to C$14.47

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$14.40 to C$14.47 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.41. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 94.59 and a quick ratio of 92.72. The company has a market cap of C$606.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.26%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

