Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Raised to C$14.47

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$14.40 to C$14.47 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.41. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 94.59 and a quick ratio of 92.72. The company has a market cap of C$606.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.26%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

