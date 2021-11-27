Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in November

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AEXAY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 10,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,325. Atos has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Get Atos alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.