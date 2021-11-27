Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atento from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

ATTO stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,564,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

