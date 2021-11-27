Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

NYSE ASH traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 212,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $110.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 29.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 97.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

