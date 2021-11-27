Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4796 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

