Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $13,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.