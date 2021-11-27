Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.