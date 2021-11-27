Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

