Arlington Partners LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $422.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

