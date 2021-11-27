Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 275,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,226,000 after buying an additional 126,498 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $404.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.