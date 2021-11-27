Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 11.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $39,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 427,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after buying an additional 88,162 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $108.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58.

