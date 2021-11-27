Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 4,200 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $66,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $178.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.