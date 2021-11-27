Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 29,400 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $69,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 331.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 109.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 95.4% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

IQV opened at $262.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $272.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.26.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

